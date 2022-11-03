Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $849,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Activity

Cintas Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $415.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.92. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

