Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after acquiring an additional 623,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 233,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 81,675 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 286,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,071,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,250 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 3.1 %

ET stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

