Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

Get Rating

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

