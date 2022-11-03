Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

