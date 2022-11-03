Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,613 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:CADE opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

