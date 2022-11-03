Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.