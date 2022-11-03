Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

RWR stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

