Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Insider Activity

Cummins Price Performance

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

