Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $478.87 million and approximately $66.77 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

