CV SHOTS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $330.00 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $330.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.24 or 0.31089152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012142 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01203285 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $250.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.