CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,212.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,212 ($14.01) and last traded at GBX 1,912 ($22.11), with a volume of 31580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($22.31).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVSG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($27.40) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
CVS Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,753.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,718.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5,361.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26.
CVS Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £560 ($647.47). In other CVS Group news, insider Deborah Kemp acquired 1,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($19.68) per share, with a total value of £24,747.08 ($28,612.65). Insiders purchased a total of 5,954 shares of company stock worth $4,280,708 in the last quarter.
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
