CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 5.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.27 and last traded at $148.38. 10,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 427,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.29.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 271.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

