Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.