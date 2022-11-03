Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

