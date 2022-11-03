Dawn Protocol Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.19 or 0.31157534 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012168 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

