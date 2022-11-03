Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $250,375.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,343,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 4,003 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $97,312.93.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. 304,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,618. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

