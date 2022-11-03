Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.44 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003149 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $136.44 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars.

