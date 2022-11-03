Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. 2,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 491,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 611,334 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $98,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

