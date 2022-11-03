DeFiChain Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $327.26 million and $2.85 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.30 or 0.31102974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012148 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.