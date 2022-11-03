DEI Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $8,617.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00307012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001308 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

