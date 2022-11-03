Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

NYSE:DK opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

