Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 188.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $52.07.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

