DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.20

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 13807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.