Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.62 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00022749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $60.02 million and approximately $101,210.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00307186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00124196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00739782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.00582668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00233928 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,997,412 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.