Dero (DERO) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Dero has a total market cap of $59.30 million and $115,175.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00022524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,259.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00301738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00119512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00740222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00572568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00231589 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,995,975 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

