Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 588 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $113.64 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

