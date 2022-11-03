Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

