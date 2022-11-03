Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 148.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.