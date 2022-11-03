Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 1,816 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

