Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $154.81 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

