Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 685 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Republic International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 95.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.13%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

