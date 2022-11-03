Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $209.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $187.85 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

