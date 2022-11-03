Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 79.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 758,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

