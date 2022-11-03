DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 336.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

