Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Shares Up 0.8%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNOF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.