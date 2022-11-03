DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.32

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 33719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of -0.20.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.