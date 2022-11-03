DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €13.00 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.00) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.92% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($24.70) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded down €0.26 ($0.26) on Thursday, reaching €7.03 ($7.03). 349,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.47 and its 200-day moving average is €10.61. DIC Asset has a one year low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a one year high of €16.19 ($16.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $584.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.78.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.