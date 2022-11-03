Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) PT Lowered to $2.60 at Morgan Stanley

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 10.7 %

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.