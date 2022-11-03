Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) PT Lowered to $2.60 at Morgan Stanley

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 10.7 %
Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $37.37.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
