DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

DISH stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

