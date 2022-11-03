Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.53 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.15 billion and $3.53 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00301956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

