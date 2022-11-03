Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Plans Variable Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Dorian LPG has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dorian LPG to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $781,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,563,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 13.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

