DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

DSL stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

