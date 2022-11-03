Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDY. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of RDY stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
