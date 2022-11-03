Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDY. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

