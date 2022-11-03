Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $68,367.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.70 or 0.31081452 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012139 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.