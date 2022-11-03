Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 820 at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,170 ($13.53) to GBX 820 ($9.48) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.27) to GBX 990 ($11.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.30) to GBX 1,175 ($13.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.12) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777.67 ($8.99).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 538.50 ($6.23) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 686.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.88.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

