DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.