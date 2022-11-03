Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 111,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.