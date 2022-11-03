Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.6 %

DUOL stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

