DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 4,167,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,939. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.