Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 237.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.4% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

