Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 237.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.4% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.